Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Receives $8.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on GBIO shares. TD Cowen lowered Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Monday, October 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

NASDAQ GBIO opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. The company has a market cap of $126.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.49.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generation Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,338,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 79,525 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Generation Bio by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 120,191 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 406,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 170,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

