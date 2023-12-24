Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stake Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.19% of Genpact worth $12,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in G. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Genpact by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its holdings in Genpact by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 10,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE G opened at $34.59 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.13.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

