Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years. Global Medical REIT has a payout ratio of 1,200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.4%.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $11.51 on Friday. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.65 million, a PE ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 61.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 8.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 26.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 6.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 62,999 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

