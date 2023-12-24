Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GPN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic cut Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.56.

GPN stock opened at $126.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.16 and a 200 day moving average of $114.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $138.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

