Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,871 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $61.71 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $63.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a PE ratio of 125.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.34.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

