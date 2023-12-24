Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Cap of $5.12 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 24th. During the last week, Grin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $3.30 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0522 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,658.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.17 or 0.00165300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.84 or 0.00528742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008995 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.41 or 0.00404059 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00048409 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00113651 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000650 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

