Grosvenor Capital Management’s (GCMG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Grosvenor Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of GCMG stock opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 0.48. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.58 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 77.52%. Analysts expect that Grosvenor Capital Management will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grosvenor Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s payout ratio is -183.33%.

Insider Activity at Grosvenor Capital Management

In related news, CFO Pamela L. Bentley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,014 shares in the company, valued at $464,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $664,000. Company insiders own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grosvenor Capital Management

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. Barclays PLC grew its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 13.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 15.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 1,563.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 19.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 13,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Grosvenor Capital Management

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

