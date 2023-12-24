Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $151.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The company has a market capitalization of $285.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

