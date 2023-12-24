Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 497.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $52.30.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.