Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $51,000 Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Copart by 83,893.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,599,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,878,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Copart by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,076,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,939 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Copart by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,635,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,821,000 after purchasing an additional 994,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Copart Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,663 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

