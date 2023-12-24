Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 3.2% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 68.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $430,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $3,888,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Workday by 12.5% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 42,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $272.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,135.71, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.79. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.85 and a 1-year high of $279.83.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,126 shares of company stock worth $35,530,277 in the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

