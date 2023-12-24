Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,007 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after purchasing an additional 200,496 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,432,000. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $197.10 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The stock has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

