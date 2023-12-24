Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MET opened at $65.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average of $61.33. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

