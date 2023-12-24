Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,084 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 12.6% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 29,910 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 14.1% during the third quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1,390.0% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:O opened at $56.89 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.67.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 232.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

