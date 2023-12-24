Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 8,256 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $70.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.19. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

