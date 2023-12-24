Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $162.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $167.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.73.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.77.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

