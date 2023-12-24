Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $73.34 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $83.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Centene from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

