Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $920,800. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.81.

Hershey Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $182.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $276.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.15.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

