Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $149.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.11. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $154.64. The company has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

