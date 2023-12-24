Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after purchasing an additional 465,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hershey by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,941,000 after purchasing an additional 111,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Hershey by 97,975.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after purchasing an additional 290,920 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.81.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $920,800. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $182.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $276.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.15.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

