Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,891,000 after purchasing an additional 322,614 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 226.6% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMP. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.50.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock opened at $376.05 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $382.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $343.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

