Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 96.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,122 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Copart by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Argus started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $48.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,663 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

