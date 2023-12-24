Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.19 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after acquiring an additional 204,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,859,057,000 after acquiring an additional 206,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,362,729,000 after acquiring an additional 290,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $968,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,038 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,698,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,913,000 after buying an additional 770,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.19. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

