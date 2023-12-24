Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.19 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP opened at $87.47 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.