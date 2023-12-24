Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.1% during the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $236.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.88.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

