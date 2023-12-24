Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.33 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Moderna by 98,101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,189,000 after buying an additional 142,251,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,608,000 after purchasing an additional 150,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,754,000 after purchasing an additional 57,540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Moderna by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,292,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Moderna by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after buying an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $989,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,196,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,408,291.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,985 shares of company stock worth $5,991,456 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Stock Up 4.1 %

MRNA stock opened at $94.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Argus cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.07.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

