Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.43 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $34.12 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

