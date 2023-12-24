Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.47 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 20.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth $604,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in DexCom by 11.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova raised its position in DexCom by 148.0% during the first quarter. Mirova now owns 4,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,021 shares of company stock worth $1,401,145 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Down 0.5 %

DXCM stock opened at $122.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.51. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 134.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.