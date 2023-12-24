Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Stock Up 0.4 %

CTVA opened at $47.46 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $51.31.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. UBS Group raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.