Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.56 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Exelon by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 570,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,915,000 after buying an additional 307,798 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Exelon by 16.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 75,280 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Exelon by 14.0% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 70,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 105.1% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Exelon Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $35.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.29%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

