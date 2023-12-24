Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.79 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after buying an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WMB

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.