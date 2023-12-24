Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $32.83 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.06 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,436,206.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 78,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,368 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

