Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,084 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.77.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

