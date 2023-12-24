Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $89.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.61.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

