Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 200 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $135.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.69 and its 200-day moving average is $123.16. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

