Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 29,473 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,473 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after buying an additional 4,877,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210,198 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in PG&E by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,021,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PG&E by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,622,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in PG&E by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,758,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

