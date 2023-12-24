Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 33,097 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.04. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

