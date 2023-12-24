Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:EL opened at $144.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 95.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.68%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

