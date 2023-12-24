Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,683 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $307.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.09. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.19 and a 12-month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.