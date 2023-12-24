Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,290 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after buying an additional 213,151,613 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,858,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,503,000 after buying an additional 2,440,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.20. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $244,754.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,360. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

