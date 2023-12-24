Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,324 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $72.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.37. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

