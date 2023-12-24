Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,324 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $72.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average is $60.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

