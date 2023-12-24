Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 166 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

URI opened at $570.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $470.18 and a 200 day moving average of $454.62. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $582.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URI. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.