Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 166 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. KeyCorp lowered United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $474.08.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $570.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $582.63. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $470.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.62.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

