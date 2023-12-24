Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,773 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,662 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $45.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

