Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,773 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,662 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.24.

DVN stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.24.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

