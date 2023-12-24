Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 264 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Cummins by 99,156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after buying an additional 3,468,486 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 623.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,945 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $292,182,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,637,000 after purchasing an additional 645,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,435,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $236.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.23. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.88.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

