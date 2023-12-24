Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 657 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 130,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 57,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,224,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on A. Barclays reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:A opened at $139.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.99 and its 200 day moving average is $118.75. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $159.59.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,049 shares of company stock valued at $12,328,032 in the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

