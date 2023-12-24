Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 756 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.85.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $181.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.39. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $182.92.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

