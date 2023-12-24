HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,157,000 after purchasing an additional 772,372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,851,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,400,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,908,000 after purchasing an additional 487,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $82.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.58.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

